Sheikh Qassem to Deliver A Speech at the Festivities Celebrating Sayyeda Fatima’s Birth Anniv.
folder_openLebanon access_time 4 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a speech on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Beirut time, during the “Sayyeda Fatima Gathering” festival organized by Hezbollah’s Women’s Action Unit on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sayyeda Fatima Zahraa [AS], under the title “We Remain Loyal to the Pledge”.
The festivities will be held at the Sayyed Al-Shuhada [AS] Complex in Beirut’s southern suburb.
Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @ahdonaeng
Telegram: alahed_news
