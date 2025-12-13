Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver A Speech at the Festivities Celebrating Sayyeda Fatima’s Birth Anniv.

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver A Speech at the Festivities Celebrating Sayyeda Fatima’s Birth Anniv.
folder_openLebanon access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a speech on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Beirut time, during the “Sayyeda Fatima Gathering” festival organized by Hezbollah’s Women’s Action Unit on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sayyeda Fatima Zahraa [AS], under the title “We Remain Loyal to the Pledge”.

The festivities will be held at the Sayyed Al-Shuhada [AS] Complex in Beirut’s southern suburb.

Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @ahdonaeng

Telegram: alahed_news

 

Lebanon SheikhNaimQassem sayyeda fatima zahraa Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Sheikh Qassem to Deliver A Speech at the Festivities Celebrating Sayyeda Fatima’s Birth Anniv.

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver A Speech at the Festivities Celebrating Sayyeda Fatima’s Birth Anniv.

4 hours ago
President Aoun: Return of Lebanese Detainees Tops National Agenda

President Aoun: Return of Lebanese Detainees Tops National Agenda

22 hours ago
Lebanese Detainee Karaki’s Sister to Al-Ahed: Lebanon Can No Longer Ignore the Suffering of Its Detainees

Lebanese Detainee Karaki’s Sister to Al-Ahed: Lebanon Can No Longer Ignore the Suffering of Its Detainees

one day ago
New Wave of “Israeli” Attacks Target South Lebanon, Western Beqaa

New Wave of “Israeli” Attacks Target South Lebanon, Western Beqaa

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 13-12-2025 Hour: 03:50 Beirut Timing

whatshot