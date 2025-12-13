- Home
Oil Tanker Confiscated South of Iran for Smuggling Fuel
By Staff, Agencies
A judicial official in Iran’s southern Hormozgan Province said a foreign oil tanker has been confiscated in the Sea of Oman on charges of carrying six million liters of smuggled fuel.
According to Hormozgan Chief Justice Mojtaba Qahremani, the seizure was carried out as part of ongoing intelligence monitoring and surveillance of suspicious fuel-smuggling activities along the country’s maritime borders in the Sea of Oman.
He said judicial officers, acting under a court warrant, inspected the foreign-flagged oil tanker in waters under Iran’s sovereignty in the western Jask area.
Qahremani stated that the vessel was confiscated after inspections revealed multiple maritime violations and deficiencies in the legal documentation related to its cargo, leading to charges of transporting six million liters of smuggled fuel.
He added that 18 suspects, including the tanker’s captain and crew members, have been placed under supervision following the issuance of appropriate legal orders, as investigations and legal procedures continue.
