Iranian Commander: Army Fully Prepared to Combat Threats

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi confirmed that all military units are fully prepared, with complete capabilities and equipment, to confront any threat posed by enemies.

Jahanshahi said in an event in Kerman on Saturday that “following the 12-day imposed war, the readiness of the Armed Forces has increased across all fields by drawing on the past lessons as well as the guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.”

The commander noted that Iran’s Armed Forces, acting under the leadership’s command and equipped with full facilities and capabilities, stand ready to counter any hostile threat.

“The Iranian military forces have today achieved notable capabilities in the field of advanced technologies,” Jahanshahi added, hailing those achievements as the result of confidence in domestic capacities.

Referring further to the 12-day war imposed by the Zionist entity and the US in June, the commander said “the ‘Israeli’ entity, with the support of the United States and NATO and by utilizing the most advanced global technologies, launched a hybrid and cognitive war against Iran. He noted that the war had been designed based on precise calculations, with the enemy assuming it could lead to the collapse of the system.”

General Jahanshahi said that although Iran suffered damages and several senior commanders were martyred during the war, the enemy failed to achieve its objectives, adding that 58 Army servicemen were martyred in defense of the country.

“During the confrontation with the Zionist entity, Iran’s missile capabilities were effectively deployed against the enemy and placed it under serious pressure and challenge,” the commander stated.