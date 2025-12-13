Lebanese MP: Zionist Threats Against Hezbollah Align With ’Israel’s’ Agenda

By Staff, Agencies

The member of Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc Hussein Hajj Hassan criticized Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi’s latest remarks that Beirut has been warned of a possible large-scale "Israeli" attack on Hezbollah as being in line with the entity’s agenda.

“His comments implied as if Lebanese authorities acknowledged the continuation of 'Israeli' acts of aggression,” Hajj Hassan said on Friday evening.

He emphasized that no official in Lebanon should accept narratives that legitimize the "Israeli" occupation’s attacks.

Hajj Hassan praised the Hezbollah Resistance movement as a strong deterrent force protecting Lebanon, saying its weapons are necessary for defending the country’s national sovereignty.

“The munitions liberated southern Lebanon in 2000,” the legislator noted.

Hajj Hassan noted that "Israel" has not adhered to any of its obligations under the November 2024 ceasefire agreement and continues its assaults on Lebanon.

He advised Raggi to lay great emphasis on the withdrawal of "Israeli" occupation forces from the Lebanese soil and ensure the return of detainees, rather than to focus on Hezbollah’s weapons.

“Whilst Lebanon has complied with the terms of the ceasefire agreement, the Zionist enemy is violating them all,” Hajj Hassan said.

He warned that the more concessions the Lebanese government grants, the more demands the United States and "Israel" will put forward.

“Israel uses weapons as an excuse, and wants to strip Lebanon of its power without providing any guarantees,” Hajj Hassan said.

Raggi, in statements carried by Lebanon’s official National News Agency [NNA], said on Friday that Beirut is ramping up its diplomatic efforts to safeguard Lebanon and its facilities from any possible attacks.

He noted that the Lebanese government is in the midst of intensive diplomatic engagements to prevent a wide-scale offensive against Hezbollah and to ensure that its personnel and facilities are not targeted.

Raggi also clarified that the ongoing meetings within the mechanism committee do not constitute traditional negotiations with "Israel".

He alleged that Hezbollah’s weapons have shown limited effectiveness in their operations supporting Gaza and in securing Lebanon.

Raggi stated that the Lebanese state is engaged in dialogue with Hezbollah “to persuade it to hand over its weapons,” noting that the group “has so far refused.”