Sheikh Qassem: Resistance Is Life, We Will Defend Lebanon Even If the World Collapses Around Us

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a speech during the “Sayyeda Fatima Gathering” held to mark the birth anniversary of Sayyeda Fatima Al-Zahraa [AS].

At the beginning of his address, Sheikh Qassem clarified a previous omission, explaining that it resulted from an error in a document presented to him. He stressed that the oversight did not reflect the standing of the individual concerned, stating that “due to a mistake in a document handed to me, I did not mention the name of the martyr Sheikh Nabil Qaouk last time.”

His Eminence added that Sheikh Qaouk was “a prominent figure” and affirmed that “Sheikh Nabil Qaouk is a great figure in the resistance movement,” underscoring his role and legacy.

Sheikh Qassem then turned to the occasion itself, expressing appreciation to the organizers and commenting on the scale of the event. He thanked the Women’s Action Unit for organizing what he described as a large and meaningful gathering, saying it reflected the values, convictions and social environment associated with Hezbollah and the Resistance.

In a broader religious and social context, Sheikh Qassem spoke about Sayyeda Fatima Zahraa [AS] as a model for women, describing her as an example of what he called the authentic application of Islam as taught by Prophet Mohammad [PBUH]. He said her life represents a lasting embodiment of faith, ethics and steadfastness.

Sheikh Qassem also addressed the role of women within the Resistance society, expressing pride in what he described as their commitment and sacrifices across generations. “I am proud of the women of the Resistance—the daughter, the mother, the wife, the grandmother and all the women who live in our society,” he said, highlighting their presence as a constant source of strength, faith and continuity within the broader social fabric.

Addressing women at the gathering, His Eminence praised their central role in society, telling them: “You are the banners of pride, morality and patriotism, and the pioneers in raising future generations on righteousness and the right path.”

Turning to the political and security landscape, the Resistance leader said that “since the ceasefire agreement of November 27, 2024, we have entered a new phase,” stressing that responsibility now lies with the state. “The state is responsible for consolidating Lebanon’s sovereignty and independence, and the Resistance has fulfilled all its obligations in implementing the agreement and supporting the state,” he affirmed.

His Eminence warned that “‘Israeli’ aggression remains a danger to Lebanon and a danger to us,” underscoring that power imbalances are a reality in resistance struggles. “There is no resistance movement in the world whose weapons are stronger than those of the enemy,” Sheikh Qassem said, adding that “this imbalance in arms is normal and natural.”

Clarifying roles, the Hezbollah chief explained: “Deterring aggression is the responsibility of the state and the army, while the role of the Resistance is to support and assist in liberation.” He posed a pointed question to critics: “If the army is unable to protect the country, should we then demand its disarmament?”

Sheikh Qassem reiterated Hezbollah’s openness to coordination, saying: “The Resistance is ready for the highest level of cooperation with the Lebanese army,” but firmly rejected any political outcome imposed under pressure. “We are not prepared for any framework that leads to surrender,” he said.

Citing international assessments, the SG noted that even UNIFIL’s leadership had acknowledged realities on the ground. “The UNIFIL commander told ‘Israel’s’ Channel 12, ‘We have no evidence that Hezbollah is rebuilding itself south of the Litani River,’” he recalled.

Addressing internal challenges, His Eminence said Lebanon’s crisis does not stem from Resistance arms. “The state’s real problem lies in the sanctions imposed on it and in widespread corruption,” he said, adding that “what is being presented as a call for a monopoly of arms is, in reality, an ‘Israeli’-American demand.”

Warning of existential consequences, the Resistance leader stated bluntly: “With surrender, Lebanon will cease to exist. Syria stands as a clear example before us.” He emphasized again: “Surrender would lead to the demise of Lebanon.”

Sheikh Qassem reaffirmed that Hezbollah supports a national defense vision, saying: “The Resistance agrees to a defensive strategy that benefits from Lebanon’s strength and its Resistance,” but stressed that it “will not accept any framework of surrender to America and ‘Israel’.”

His Eminence revealed the enemy’s objectives during the war. “The ‘Israeli’ plan, following the assassination of Sayyed Nasrallah and the martyred leaders, was to eliminate Hezbollah and eradicate the Resistance,” he said. “But in the Battle of the Mighty [Uli Al-Baas], we succeeded in thwarting that plan and preventing the destruction of Hezbollah and the Resistance.”

The Hezbollah chief framed resistance as an existential principle, stressing that it is inseparable from dignity and survival. “The existence of Resistance means the existence of life itself — the existence of a people who stand tall and hold their heads high,” he said.

Addressing external pressure, the Resistance leader delivered a direct message to Washington. “Let America know that we will defend ourselves even if the world were to collapse around us,” he declared, firmly rejecting any calls for disarmament. “Disarmament will not happen in order to serve ‘Israel’s’ objectives, even if the entire world were to unite against Lebanon.”

Sheikh Qassem also warned of what he described as dangerous political schemes targeting Lebanon’s identity and balance. “Barrak wants to annex Lebanon to Syria, which would mean that minorities would be lost in that vast Syrian sea or forced into emigration,” he said, framing the proposal as a threat to Lebanon’s pluralistic fabric.

Concluding his remarks, His Eminence reaffirmed the Resistance’s unwavering stance. “This is our narrative, and this is our position — a position from which we will not retreat,” he said. “It is the most honorable national stance, and it requires no endorsement from those whose history is dark and criminal.”