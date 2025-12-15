Bondi Beach Shooting: 15 Dead at Jewish Festival in Sydney

By Staff, Agencies

At least 15 people were killed and dozens more injured after two gunmen opened fire during a Jewish community gathering in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday. The attack occurred as crowds assembled at Bondi Beach for Chanukah by the Sea, an event marking the beginning of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Authorities said police shot and killed one of the attackers, while the second suspect was arrested and remains in critical condition. New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed that at least 29 people were wounded, including two police officers. He also said investigators discovered what they believe were several improvised explosive devices inside a vehicle linked to the deceased suspect.

Emergency services were placed on high alert as police continued to investigate the incident. Witnesses described panic and confusion as gunfire erupted, with one person reporting hearing between 40 and 50 shots.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the scenes at Bondi Beach as “shocking and distressing,” stating that there is no place in Australia for hatred, violence or terrorism. He said authorities were working to identify all those involved in the attack.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres condemned the shooting, calling it “heinous” and expressing solidarity with the Jewish community worldwide. He said his thoughts were with the Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah.

Leaders from “Israel” reacted strongly, with “Israeli” officials accusing the Australian government of failing to address what they described as antisemitic threats. S

peaking at an event in Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”], the “Israeli” entity’s President Isaac Herzog called the attack a “very cruel assault on Jews who came to light the first candle of Hanukkah,” and urged Australia to confront what he termed a growing wave of antisemitism. Despite these statements, Tel Aviv offered limited direct condolence to Australia’s Jewish community.

French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the shooting in a message posted in English on X, extending France’s thoughts to the victims, the injured, and their families.

Australia, with a population of about 28 million, is home to an estimated 117,000 Jewish residents, according to official data.

The attack comes amid heightened political tensions in Australia, where large-scale protests have taken place since October 2023 in response to “Israel’s” two-year genocide against the Palestinian people. Demonstrators across major cities have expressed anger over civilian deaths, destruction in Gaza, and what they describe as ongoing war crimes.

According to social media posts and local reports, public outrage over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has intensified, with protesters calling on the Australian government to condemn the “Israeli” entity’s actions and suspend arms sales to Tel Aviv.