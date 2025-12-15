“Israeli” Airstrikes Martyr Three in Southern Lebanon Despite Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

At least three people have been martyred in new “Israeli” airstrikes across southern Lebanon, marking further violations of the ceasefire agreement that came into effect late last year.

According to a statement released Sunday by Lebanon’s Health Ministry, an “‘Israeli’ enemy strike” targeted a motorcycle in the town of Yater in southern Lebanon, martyring one person and injuring another.

In a separate incident, an airstrike on a car between the villages of Safad Al-Battikh and Baraachit claimed the life of another individual.

At the same time, a member of the municipal council in the village of Jouaiya, in the Tyre district, was martyred when an “Israeli” strike hit the area.

The renewed attacks follow threats from the “Israeli” entity’s war minister, Israel Katz, who warned late last month that Tel Aviv is prepared to launch a new, large-scale war on Lebanon if the Hezbollah resistance movement does not disarm by the end of 2025.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi said on Friday that Beirut has received warnings from Arab and international actors indicating that “Israel” is preparing for a wide-scale assault.

He added that Lebanon has stepped up diplomatic outreach with regional countries to protect the country and its vital infrastructure from any potential attack. His remarks were carried by Lebanon’s National News Agency, NNA.

The continued bombardment has drawn strong condemnation from the United Nations. In November, the UN reported that at least 127 civilians, including children, have been martyred in Lebanon since the ceasefire took effect in late 2024. UN officials have warned that the ongoing strikes may constitute “war crimes.”

Following heavy losses and its failure to achieve military objectives during months of aggression against Lebanon, the apartheid “Israeli” entity was forced to accept a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, which went into force on November 27, 2024.

However, since the deal was enacted, occupying forces have repeatedly carried out attacks across Lebanon, including airstrikes throughout the country, in clear violation of the truce.

“Israel” continues to occupy five strategic areas in southern Lebanon—Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh and Hammamis Hill—located near the border. Lebanon has strongly condemned the ongoing presence of “Israeli” troops in these areas, viewing it as a breach of the ceasefire agreement and the agreed timetable for withdrawal.