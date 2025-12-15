The Missing CIA Nuclear Device Threatening 500 Million Lives

By Staff, Agencies

A secret CIA operation during the Cold War went awry when a nuclear-powered surveillance device vanished in the Indian Himalayas—a mystery unsolved for over 60 years that experts warn could still endanger millions.

A New York Times investigation published Sunday reported that in 1965 the CIA enlisted elite American and Indian climbers to place a long-range listening device near the summit of Nanda Devi, aiming to monitor Chinese missile tests after China’s first nuclear blast.

The antenna was powered by a 50-pound plutonium generator meant to run undetected for years, but a sudden blizzard forced the team to retreat before installation was finished. On orders from Indian commander Capt. M.S. Kohli, the climbers secured the device on an ice shelf and descended—only to find it missing when they returned the following spring.

“All I found were bits of rope,” Kohli later recalled. CIA officials panicked. “‘These are plutonium capsules,’ they said. ‘This will be very, very serious.’”

The device has never been recovered.

Now buried somewhere in the glaciers that feed the Ganges River, the missing plutonium generator — known as a SNAP-19C — is feared to pose a risk to hundreds of millions of people living downstream. “You can’t leave plutonium by a glacier feeding into the Ganges!” said Jim McCarthy, the last surviving American climber on the mission. “Do you know how many people depend on the Ganges?”

While some scientists say the river’s vast flow would dilute any radiation, others warn that if the device is damaged or discovered, it could be used in a dirty bomb. Plutonium, if inhaled or ingested, can cause cancer and organ failure.

Documents from Barry Bishop’s archive, the National Geographic photographer who helped organize the mission, show the mission relied on an elaborate cover story, while US and Indian intelligence files confirm it had top-level approval.

The story remained classified for over a decade until it was exposed by journalist Howard Kohn in 1978. Indian lawmakers demanded answers, and Prime Minister Morarji Desai promised an investigation. Secret diplomatic cables cited by the Times show that President Jimmy Carter privately thanked Desai for helping to downplay the affair.

In India, the device remains a source of public anxiety.

In 2021, a deadly landslide near Nanda Devi killed more than 200 people, fueling speculation that heat from the buried generator had destabilized the glacier. Though no evidence has linked the disaster to the missing device, officials in Uttarakhand state have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to authorize a search.

“Once and for all, this device must be excavated and the fears put to rest,” said state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj.

As global warming accelerates glacial melt, some scientists warn the generator could eventually emerge from the ice. In the words of one Indian intelligence veteran, “This is a grave danger, lying there for all humanity.”