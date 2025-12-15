Iran Will Keep Backing Hezbollah, Velayati Says as Safieddine Vows Decisive Response to “Israeli” Breaches

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has reaffirmed its continued and determined support for Lebanon’s Hezbollah, underscoring the movement’s central role in the regional resistance front confronting “Israel,” according to senior Iranian and Hezbollah officials.

The position was laid out during a meeting in Tehran on Sunday between Ali Akbar Velayati, adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on international affairs, and Abdullah Safieddine, Hezbollah’s representative in Iran. The talks focused on the latest political and security developments in Lebanon and across the region.

Velayati stressed that the Islamic Republic, under the leadership and guidance of Imam Khamenei, would persist in backing Hezbollah, describing the movement as one of the most important pillars of the resistance front.

He emphasized that Hezbollah plays a fundamental role in confronting “Israel” and that Iran’s support for the group’s front-line resistance activities would continue without hesitation.

Safieddine, for his part, delivered a detailed briefing on the situation in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s internal posture, and the broader Resistance Axis.

He said the movement is stronger than ever and fully prepared to defend all Lebanese territory and its people, making clear that Hezbollah will not relinquish its weapons under any circumstances.

Warning of repeated ceasefire violations by “Israel,” Safieddine said such actions would not go unanswered, stressing that Hezbollah retains the right to respond decisively whenever it chooses to do so.

He cautioned that “Israel” and its allies should not miscalculate Hezbollah’s resolve or capabilities.

Safieddine also expressed deep appreciation for Iran’s comprehensive support, singling out Imam Khamenei and highlighting Velayati’s longstanding role since Hezbollah’s founding.

He pointed in particular to what he described as Velayati’s decisive contribution during the 16-day war, saying Iranian backing helped compel “Israel” to adhere to a ceasefire for the first time.

That ceasefire, he noted, was endorsed by the United Nations and contributed to stabilizing Lebanon’s southern border with occupied Palestine.

Both sides framed Hezbollah’s current posture as one of confidence and preparedness, signaling that the resistance movement remains firmly armed, politically entrenched and strategically aligned with Tehran in the face of ongoing regional tensions involving “Israel” and its allies, including the US.