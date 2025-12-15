Al-Aqsa Flood A Milestone: Hamas Marks 38 Years of Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance group, Hamas, has priorities that include ending the war, completing the delivery of aid, implementing the ceasefire, and upholding the right to Resistance for liberation, Khalil Al-Hayya, head of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, stated.

In a speech commemorating the 38th anniversary of the founding of Hamas, Al-Hayya highlighted that Hamas’ focus in the coming period is to address the challenges and risks the Palestinian cause is facing. He emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to halt hostilities, particularly by completing the delivery of humanitarian aid and reopening the Rafah crossing.

He also stressed the need to implement the ceasefire agreement, calling on the US administration, and specifically President Donald Trump, to pressure the occupation into compliance.

Al-Hayya invoked the memory of those martyred during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, foremost among them the martyred leader of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and the martyred commander Saeed Izadi, “Hajj Ramadan”, the commander of the Palestine Corps of the IRGC’s Quds Force.

Al-Hayya noted that the anniversary comes amid a different reality for the Palestinian cause, as the Palestinian people endure difficult days and severe suffering due to “Israeli” aggression and a campaign of collective extermination.

He praised the freedom-fighting leader Raed Saad, “Abu Muadh,” “who dedicated his life to his religion and homeland, fought in the path of God, and lived pursued by the occupation.” Al-Hayya also emphasized the suffering of Palestinians in the West Bank, who face a systematic campaign of terror, and those in the territories occupied in 1948, who endure occupation and racism under ongoing oppression and land grabs.

He also confirmed that Palestinians in exile and the diaspora continue to face hardships and deprivation, along with attempts to erase their identity.

Despite these challenges, the Resistance leader maintained, the longstanding “Israeli” narrative has collapsed, new convictions have emerged among rising Palestinian elites, and the Palestinian people and Resistance have achieved a series of strategic victories, such as breaking the myth of strategic deterrence, exposing “Israeli” claims, taking its leaders and soldiers to international courts, and revealing its grim image to the world.

Al-Hayya noted that the Resistance has succeeded in restoring the natural status of the Palestinian cause, which had declined over the past decades, and in raising the project of resistance as a hope for Arab and Islamic peoples on the path to liberation and return.

He confirmed that the Resistance and its weapons are a legitimate right guaranteed under international law, pointing out that the movement is open to considering any proposals that preserve this right while ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

In his closing remarks, Al-Hayya stressed the importance of strengthening national unity, restoring the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s standing, and pursuing legal accountability against the occupation and politically isolating it. He called for action at the regional and international levels to expand support for the Palestinian cause.

He also expressed gratitude to all who have supported the Palestinian people and stood with their cause, especially mediators in Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, affirming that Hamas “will remain loyal to its goals of liberating Palestine.”

Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, on the 38th anniversary of its founding, described the Al-Aqsa Flood as a “prominent milestone in the Palestinian people’s journey toward freedom and independence, leaving the occupation unable to achieve its goals despite its war machinery.”

Hamas commemorated its anniversary amid the ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip, which has affected more than two million Palestinians, and continues alongside “Israeli” crimes in the occupied West Bank and occupied Al-Quds.The movement emphasized that it has adhered to all the terms of the ceasefire agreement, while the occupation continues to violate it daily, highlighting “Israel's” failure to respect ceasefire agreements. Hamas called on mediators and the US administration to pressure the occupation into implementing the agreement and to condemn its ongoing systematic breaches.

It also stressed its categorical rejection of any form of trusteeship or mandate over the Gaza Strip or any part of the occupied Palestinian territories, warning against acquiescing to attempts at displacement or the restructuring of the sector according to enemy plans.

The movement affirmed that the Palestinian people decide their own leadership, are capable of managing their affairs independently, and have the legitimate right to defend themselves, liberate their land, and establish their fully sovereign state with Al-Quds as its capital.

Hamas called on the Arab and Islamic nations, including leaders, governments, peoples, and organizations, to take urgent action and exert all possible efforts to pressure the occupation to end its aggression, reopen crossings, deliver aid, and immediately implement relief, shelter, and reconstruction plans to provide natural living needs for more than two million Palestinians.

The movement pointed out that “Israeli” crimes during the two years of extermination and starvation in Gaza, the West Bank, and Al-Quds are systematic and documented, and they do not lapse with time. Hamas urged the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court to continue pursuing and prosecuting the occupation and its criminal leaders, so as to prevent them from evading accountability.

Hamas affirmed that it will remain steadfast in its principles, loyal to the blood and sacrifices of its people and prisoners, maintaining its values and identity, and defending the aspirations of the Palestinian people across all areas of the homeland and in refugee camps and the diaspora, until liberation and return are achieved.

Regarding “Israeli” plans targeting al-Quds and the al-Aqsa Mosque, Hamas described them as “illegitimate", asserting that they “will not succeed in imposing Judaization, settlement expansion, or erasing the city and mosque’s features, as al-Quds will remain the eternal capital of Palestine, and the al-Aqsa Mosque will remain purely Islamic.”

Hamas also highlighted the rights of Palestinian detainees, stating that the occupation government’s crimes against them constitute a "sadistic and systematic policy of revenge, turning prisons into direct killing fields." The movement stressed that the liberation of Palestinian detainees remains a top national priority and expressed concern over the international silence on their just cause, calling on the international community and human rights organizations to pressure the occupation to stop its crimes against them.

Regarding Palestinian national unity, Hamas called for a reorganization of the Palestinian house under a unified strategy of resistance, as it is the only way to confront occupation schemes and their supporters.

Hamas noted that the ongoing war of extermination, starvation, and sovereignty violations by the “Israeli” occupation in Palestine and some Arab countries demonstrates that the “Israeli” entity has become a “rogue state”, posing a real threat to the security and stability of the region and international peace, necessitating international action to curb its actions, stop its terrorism, isolate it, and end its occupation.

The movement praised the efforts and sacrifices of all Resistance forces and free peoples worldwide who supported the Palestinian people and Resistance. Hamas called for unifying the nation’s efforts and resources in all fields toward liberating Palestine and ending the occupation.

Hamas also welcomed the global grassroots solidarity movement with Palestine and appreciated all official and popular positions supporting the Palestinian cause, calling for the escalation of popular and solidarity campaigns against the occupation until achieving legitimate rights to freedom and independence.