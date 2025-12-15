IOF Mark ’Hanukkah’ on Occupied Jabal Al-Sheikh

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] have circulated images showing a "Hanukkah" celebration by soldiers positioned on the summit of Jabal al-Sheikh, an area of Syrian territory that came under "Israeli" occupation following the fall of the former regime.

The images were widely shared on social media by "Israeli" journalists and soldiers.

While the specific celebration itself has not been independently confirmed by major international outlets, it coincided with a well-documented expansion of the IOF inside Syrian territory.

In recent months, the IOF have made incursions into areas previously designated as a United Nations demilitarized zone under the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, effectively altering the status of the demilitarized area amid the erosion of Syrian state control in parts of the south.

Although "Israeli" officials have sought to frame the deployment as "temporary" and security-driven, no timeline for withdrawal has been announced, raising concerns that the move represents a further entrenchment of occupation in a slow annexation plan of Arab lands.

The symbolic nature of the reported celebration has drawn attention as part of a broader pattern of entrenchment on occupied Arab land

Jabal al-Sheikh holds strategic military value, overlooking southern Syria, Lebanon, and the occupied Golan Heights, and has long been a focal point of "Israeli" military interest.

On the other hand, Jabal al-Sheikh is also critical for water security. Its snowmelt feeds the Jordan River, Banias and Hasbani tributaries, and underground aquifers, making it the single most important natural water source in the region.

The occupied Golan Heights supply roughly one-third of "Israel's" total freshwater, a dependence that has made control of Jabal al-Sheikh and the Golan central not only to "Israeli" military goals but to its long-term water security.

Amid heightened border tensions, the Lebanese Army swiftly contained brief clashes along the Lebanese-Syrian frontier, deploying reinforcements to prevent escalation. Meanwhile, IOF continue consolidating their presence deep inside Syrian territory with little scrutiny or consequence, highlighting a stark contrast in responses.

Observers say this reflects a persistent double standard: weaker states face strict scrutiny over sovereignty, while "Israel’s" occupation and territorial expansion are treated as accepted security realities.

Syria’s interim administration signals openness to normalizing ties with "Israel", sparking backlash from Palestinian supporters who warn it risks legitimizing occupation amid ongoing Palestinian suffering.

"Hanukkah", also known as the "Festival of Lights," is observed annually on the 25th of Kislev, the ninth month of the Hebrew calendar. The holiday lasts eight days and is traditionally marked by the lighting of a menorah and the recitation of special prayers.