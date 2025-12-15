HRW Slams “Israel’s” War Crime of Targeting Reconstruction in South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Human Rights Watch [HRW] condemned “Israel” for committing apparent war crimes by repeatedly targeting reconstruction-related equipment and civilian facilities in southern Lebanon throughout 2025, despite a ceasefire that came into effect on November 27, 2024.

In a detailed report released from Beirut, the rights organization said the attacks violated the laws of war, obstructed post-war recovery, and prevented tens of thousands of displaced residents from returning to their homes.

“The ‘Israeli; military’s repeated attacks on reconstruction-related equipment and other civilian facilities in southern Lebanon throughout 2025 violate the laws of war and are apparent war crimes,” HRW stated.

According to the report, more than 10,000 buildings in southern Lebanon were heavily damaged or destroyed between October 2023 and January 2025.

HRW underlined that rather than allowing reconstruction to proceed after the ceasefire, “Israeli” occupation forces continued to strike civilian infrastructure critical to recovery. “Amid the ceasefire, ‘Israeli’ forces have carried out attacks that unlawfully target reconstruction-related equipment and facilities,” said Ramzi Kaiss, Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch.

“After reducing many of Lebanon’s southern border towns to rubble, the ‘Israeli’ military is now making it much more difficult for tens of thousands of residents to rebuild their destroyed homes and return to their towns,” Kaiss added.

HRW investigated four major attacks carried out between August and October 2025, months after the ceasefire took effect. These included strikes on heavy machinery showrooms and maintenance facilities in Deir Seryan, Ansariyeh, and Msayleh, as well as an attack on a cement and asphalt factory in Sinay. The strikes killed three civilians and injured at least 11 others.

Researchers visited the sites, interviewed 13 people, including site owners, mayors, a factory manager, a government contractor, and aid workers, and reviewed contracts and inventory documents.

HRW found that the four attacks destroyed more than 360 heavy machines, including bulldozers and excavators, in addition to a major cement and asphalt factory. For each attack, “Israel” claimed the targeted equipment was linked to Hezbollah, asserting it "allowed," "enabled," or was "intended" to be used to rebuild the group’s infrastructure.

“Human Rights Watch did not find evidence of military targets in and around the sites,” the organization stated, adding that while not every item’s use could be verified, researchers “did not find any evidence of their use for military purposes by Hezbollah.”

Citing customary international humanitarian law, HRW stressed that only objects making an effective contribution to military action can be lawfully targeted. “The mere possibility that equipment could be used in an undefined, future contribution for military purposes… does not constitute a legitimate military target,” the organization said, warning that “those ordering deliberate attacks on civilian objects may be responsible for war crimes.”

HRW called on “Israel’s” allies, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, to suspend military assistance and arms sales to “Israel” and impose targeted sanctions on officials implicated in grave crimes.

It also urged Lebanon to pursue domestic investigations and accede to the International Criminal Court. “The return of tens of thousands of Lebanon’s displaced residents to their homes and villages hinges upon the ability of governments to press ‘Israel’ to halt its attacks on reconstruction efforts,” Kaiss said.

“They should immediately suspend arms to ‘Israel’ and impose targeted sanctions on officials credibly implicated in ongoing grave crimes,” he underscored.