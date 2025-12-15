Military Commander: US Fails to Block Iran’s Regional Trade

By Staff, Agencies

Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior military adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said US sanctions are incapable of stopping Iran’s trade and economic interactions with neighbors, stressing that Washington cannot hinder the country’s commercial activities in the region.

Safavi made the remarks in response to a question about US sanctions against Shahid Beheshti Port in Iran’s southeastern city of Chabahar, while speaking at a press briefing for the “Basij, Development and Sustainable Security of Southeast of Iran” conference on Monday.

The general said Iran has 15 neighboring countries and that if private-sector economic relations are properly established with those neighbors, the Americans would be unable to take any effective action in this field.

He added that Iran shares about 2,000 kilometers of common borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan, noting that although the US is making sinister attempts, it cannot stop Iran.

Elsewhere in his comments, the general said the extra-regional enemies covet the region, expressing hope that through greater cooperation with the brave and patient people of the area, lasting security can be established as the foundation for economic progress, and that enemies would be unable to harm security.

He said the upcoming conference on ‘Basij, Development and Sustainable Security of Southeast of Iran’ would be held with the participation of 64 scientific centers and universities from four provinces, as well as scientific institutions affiliated with the Armed Forces.

The general also described the southeastern region of Iran as a hidden treasure and its coasts as the country’s lost paradise, noting that the development of ports in the south of the country and the expansion of infrastructure, including the Chabahar-Zahedan railroad, are among the main priorities.

The general further said efforts would be made at the conference to introduce the capabilities of the southeastern region for domestic and foreign investment and to examine the region’s challenges through scientific study.