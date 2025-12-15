Sanaa Sounds Alarm on ’Israeli’ Gaza Ceasefire Violations

By Staff, Agencies

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sanaa warned on Sunday of continued ceasefire violations by the "Israeli" occupation in the Gaza Strip, citing the latest assassination targeting senior Al-Qassam Brigades commander Raed Saeed Saad.

In a statement, the ministry said the "Israeli" occupation has failed to comply with ceasefire obligations, including allowing the entry of humanitarian aid and ending its assault and blockade on the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The ministry added that what it described as acts of genocide in Gaza have not ceased, stressing that they continue on a daily basis and have resulted in claiming of dozens of Palestinians, including women and children.

Sanaa also warned of ongoing "Israeli" escalation in the occupied West Bank, pointing to killings, home demolitions, destruction of property, and the continuation of settlement expansion at an unprecedented pace.

The statement reaffirmed what it described as the firm stance of the Republic of Yemen, its leadership, government, and people in support of the Palestinian people and their just cause.

It called on the international community to compel the occupation to fully implement the ceasefire agreement, complete the first phase, and allow the unhindered entry of humanitarian assistance.

The ministry further urged the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, alongside an immediate halt to escalation and settlement activity in the West Bank.

The Al-Qassam Brigades announced the martyrdom of commander Raed Saeed Saad [Abu Muadh] and other fighters following an “Israeli” assassination, condemning the attacks as crossing all red lines and holding the US and mediators, including US President Donald Trump, responsible, while stressing their right to respond and defend themselves by all means.

Al-Qassam called the assassination a "blatant ceasefire violation," praising Abu Muadh’s long service and leadership of its military manufacturing, a key part of Resistance operations on October 7 and in Operation al-Aqsa Flood.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported on Sunday that hospitals across the enclave received nine martyrs over the past 24 hours, including five newly martyred Palestinians and four bodies recovered from beneath the rubble, in addition to treating 45 wounded.

According to the ministry’s statistical report, the total number of martyrs recorded since the ceasefire came into effect has reached 391, while the number of injured stands at 1,063. The number of bodies retrieved during this period has risen to 632.

The ministry added that the cumulative toll since the start of the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, has climbed to 70,663 martyrs and 171,139 wounded, most of them women and children.

Amid growing international concern over Gaza’s worsening humanitarian crisis, the WHO reported over 1,000 Palestinians martyred between July 2024 and November 2025 while awaiting "Israeli" medical evacuation permits.