’Israel’ To Demolish 25 Homes in West Bank Refugee Camp

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] have issued a military order to demolish 25 residential buildings at the Nur Shams refugee camp on the edge of Tulkarm in the northern West Bank, as "Israel" is alarmingly expanding its illegal settlement construction activities.

Tulkarm Governor Abdullah Kamil, in response, urged the international community, human rights institutions, diplomatic missions, and embassies to intervene immediately and urgently halt the decision.

He stressed that the measure reflects a continuation of "Israeli" arrogance and occupation crimes against Palestinians residing in the Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps.

Kamil described the move as a systematic campaign of destruction and vandalism targeting civilians and their property, resulting in the forced displacement of residents from the two camps.

The governor noted that such actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law, humanitarian principles, and human rights conventions.

He renewed his appeal for immediate international action to cease the ongoing aggression against Tulkarm and its surrounding communities.

"Israeli" media reported on Friday that "Israel’s" so-called security cabinet has signed off on plans to formalize 19 illegal settlements across the occupied West Bank, in a move Palestinian officials say deepens a decades-long project of land theft and demographic engineering.

The report also indicated that the decision also revives two northern West Bank outposts dismantled during the 2005 “disengagement.”

The "Israeli" press outlet Ynet says the plan “was coordinated with the US in advance,” while Channel 14 said the push came from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a settler himself and one of the most hardline figures in "Israel’s" cabinet.

The approval came as IOF and settlers escalate violence across the West Bank, against the backdrop of "Israel’s" genocide in Gaza, where over 70,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began in October 2023.

According to the UN humanitarian office [OCHA], at least 232 Palestinians – including 52 children – have been killed in West Bank by IOF and settlers since the start of the year.

OCHA has also recorded more than 1,700 settler attacks causing casualties or property damage, averaging five assaults per day across more than 270 communities.

Most attacks were clustered around Ramallah, Nablus and al-Khalil, areas long targeted by settlement expansion.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced this year in Area C, which makes up roughly 60% of the West Bank and remains under full IOF control.

Homes have been demolished, seized or sealed, leaving entire communities without shelter as "Israel" entrenches an apartheid system across the territory.