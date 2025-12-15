Afghanistan’s Neighbors Call for Regional Solutions, Oppose Sanctions and Foreign Intervention

By Staff, Agencies

Representatives of countries neighboring Afghanistan have strongly rejected foreign military intervention and punitive sanctions, calling instead for regional cooperation and reconstruction efforts that are free from political pressure.

In a statement issued by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the conclusion of a meeting in Tehran, participants emphasized the importance of regional integration and the central role of neighboring countries in addressing challenges linked to Afghanistan. The statement said the representatives agreed that solutions to Afghanistan’s problems should come from within the region, not through external interference.

The meeting, held Sunday in Tehran, brought together officials from Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, China, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. Discussions focused on recent developments in Afghanistan as well as broader issues affecting South Asia and Central Asia.

According to the statement, participants stressed the need to strengthen stability in Afghanistan and expressed readiness to assist if the Afghan authorities formally request support. They highlighted the importance of maintaining and expanding economic and trade relations with Afghanistan to improve living conditions for its population and underscored the necessity of integrating the country into regional political and economic frameworks.

The representatives also raised security concerns, reaffirming their willingness to help Afghanistan combat terrorism, drug trafficking, and human trafficking. In addition, they called on the international community to lift sanctions, release Afghanistan’s frozen assets, support the return of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries, and ensure conditions for their safe and dignified reintegration.

The meeting further expressed support for ongoing efforts to ease tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Participants said they were ready to contribute to these initiatives and urged both sides to resume dialogue and resolve disputes through diplomatic means.

Separately on Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi addressed a high-level session titled “Afghanistan Developments Review,” attended by the special representatives. He said lasting stability in Afghanistan depends on its integration into regional political and economic systems, stressing cooperation among neighboring states rather than reliance on outside intervention.

The discussions come amid worsening relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, driven by rising border tensions and mutual accusations of harboring militant groups. Kabul has accused Islamabad of carrying out drone strikes on October 9 that killed several people in the Afghan capital and vowed retaliation.

In the days that followed, intense cross-border clashes left dozens of soldiers, civilians, and militants dead on both sides. A ceasefire brokered by Qatar on October 19 temporarily halted the fighting, but subsequent rounds of talks hosted by Qatar, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia have failed to produce a lasting agreement.