Hollywood Director Rob Reiner, Wife Found Dead in Los Angeles

By Staff, Agencies

Hollywood director and actor Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, have been found dead at their home in Brentwood, California, with authorities investigating the case as an apparent homicide, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Police responding to a medical aid call on Sunday discovered the bodies of 78-year-old Reiner and his 68-year-old wife inside their residence.

US media outlets TMZ and People reported that the couple had suffered injuries consistent with a knife attack.

LAPD chief detective Alan Hamilton said investigators are not currently seeking any suspect or person of interest.

He stressed that no one has been detained and that no individual is being treated as a suspect, though family members are expected to be interviewed as part of the investigation.

Media speculation has focused on the couple’s son, Nick Reiner. People reported that he is being questioned by police, although authorities have not confirmed his status in the investigation.

In a 2016 interview, Nick spoke publicly about long-term struggles with drug addiction and periods of homelessness, experiences that later informed the semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, which he co-wrote.

Rob Reiner had a career spanning more than five decades. He first rose to fame as Michael “Meathead” Stivic on All in the Family (1971–1979), before directing acclaimed films including This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, and Stand by Me. He also received an Academy Award nomination for A Few Good Men.

Beyond film, Reiner was a prominent political activist and outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump, and co-founded the American Foundation for Equal Rights, which helped overturn California’s ban on same-sex marriage.