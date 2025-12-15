South Korea, US Hold Joint Nuclear Security Drills in Seoul

By Staff, Agencies

South Korea and the United States have launched a two-day joint exercise in Seoul aimed at strengthening responses to nuclear and radiological threats, the South Korean Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

The Winter Tiger IV drills, running from December 15 to 16, simulate a radiological terrorist attack in the capital.

The exercise focuses on step-by-step assessments of emergency response capabilities, clarifying the roles of relevant agencies, and reviewing bilateral coordination during emergencies.

Around 120 officials from both countries’ government bodies are taking part in the drills, which are jointly organized by South Korea’s Foreign Ministry and the US Departments of War and Energy.

First held in 2017, the Winter Tiger exercises have become a key pillar of Seoul–Washington cooperation on nuclear security and counterterrorism.

The Foreign Ministry said the drills enhance joint preparedness to counter nuclear and radiological threats and demonstrate the strength of bilateral cooperation.

While the exercises focus on terrorism scenarios, they come amid heightened regional tensions.

Officials stressed that such drills are essential for ensuring rapid and coordinated responses to rare but high-impact nuclear or radiological incidents.

South Korea is a non-nuclear-weapon state and a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

It relies on US extended deterrence under the “nuclear umbrella,” reinforced by the 2023 Washington Declaration, which provides for closer nuclear planning coordination and stronger security guarantees.