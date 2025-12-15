US Envoy Visits “Israel” Over Gaza Ceasefire Phase Two

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, is arriving in occupied Palestine on Monday to discuss the launch of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

According to the broadcaster, Barrack’s visit is narrowly focused and highly sensitive, aimed at assessing “Israeli” readiness to move to the next phase of the deal and determining the limits of flexibility regarding Gaza and a proposed international force.

“Israeli” sources cited by "KAN" said the visit reflects growing impatience within the Trump administration over delays in transitioning to the next stage of Washington’s plan for Gaza.

During his trip, Barrack is expected to meet “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with senior political and security officials.

"KAN" reported that Barrack has been tasked with evaluating whether Netanyahu can be relied upon as a partner in the coming phase. While initial impressions are expected to emerge during the visit, sources said a final assessment will likely be made directly by Trump at a later stage.

“Israeli” officials stressed that the visit should not be seen as a routine diplomatic engagement, but rather as a preparatory step ahead of a planned meeting between Trump and Netanyahu in Florida on December 29.

“Israeli” media said the core focus of the visit is Gaza and the transition from what they described as a fragile, temporary ceasefire toward more stable political and security arrangements under the US plan.