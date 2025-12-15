EU Expands Russia Sanctions With New Listings

By Staff, Agencies

The European Union added 17 individuals and six legal entities to its sanctions lists targeting Russia on Monday, according to a notice published in the EU’s Official Journal.

The bloc said it imposed restrictive measures on 12 individuals and two legal entities in connection with what it described as “Russia’s destabilising activities.”

A further five individuals and four legal entities were sanctioned for actions the EU claims undermine or threaten Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.

Among those added is John Mark Dougan, a Russian-American individual and former deputy sheriff in the US state of Florida, according to the document.

The EU operates several parallel sanctions regimes against Russia, each based on a separate legal framework.

One regime, focused on Ukraine’s territorial integrity, has been in place since 2014 following Crimea’s reunification with Russia and has been significantly expanded since the escalation of the conflict in February 2022.

A separate and more recent framework targets what the EU defines as Russia’s “destabilising activities,” including alleged information manipulation, foreign interference, cyber operations, and other actions deemed to threaten the bloc or its member states.

Sanctions under both regimes generally include asset freezes, travel bans, and prohibitions on making funds or economic resources available to listed individuals or entities. Once published in the Official Journal, the measures take immediate effect and are enforced by EU member states.

EU officials have increasingly framed such measures as part of a broader confrontation with Russia, extending beyond the military conflict in Ukraine to include so-called hybrid activities.