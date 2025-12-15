Six Bangladeshi Peacekeepers Killed in Sudan Drone Strike

By Staff, Agencies

Six Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers were killed and eight others wounded in a drone strike on a UN logistics base in Kadugli, South Kordofan, Sudan, officials reported on Sunday.

The troops served with the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), deployed to the disputed Abyei region along the Sudan–South Sudan border.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack as “horrific” and “unjustifiable,” warning that assaults on UN peacekeepers could constitute war crimes under international law. A ceremony honoring the fallen was held by the mission on Monday.

Sudan’s army-backed government accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of carrying out the strike, calling it a “flagrant breach of the protection guaranteed to UN facilities.”

The RSF denied responsibility, calling the claims “lies” and a “desperate attempt to fabricate false accusations.”

The strike occurs amid escalating drone attacks in Kadugli, where clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF have intensified as the conflict nears its third year.