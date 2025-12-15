Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

PDVSA Cyberattack Highlights Escalating US–Venezuela Tensions
12 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, PDVSA, reported a cyberattack targeting its administrative systems, though industrial operations remained unaffected. The company confirmed that production and exports continue uninterrupted, crediting staff for swiftly detecting and neutralizing the threat.

PDVSA accused the United States of orchestrating the attack as part of a broader strategy to seize Venezuelan oil through force and cyber means.

The company condemned the operation as a “vile act” coordinated with internal traitorous elements aiming to undermine the country’s sovereign energy development.

The incident comes days after a US raid on the oil tanker Skipper off Venezuela’s coast, during which Washington seized the vessel citing sanctions violations.

President Donald Trump described the tanker as “very large” and emphasized enforcement against alleged illicit oil networks. Caracas denounced the operation as “international piracy” and a violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty.

The US campaign has also included sanctions on shipping firms and associates of the Venezuelan leadership, alongside increased naval deployments in the region.

Venezuelan authorities view these actions—including the cyberattack on PDVSA—as part of a coordinated effort to disrupt the country’s economic lifelines and destabilize the government, further intensifying tensions between Caracas and Washington.

venezuela cyber attacks UnitedStates DonadlTrump

Last Update: 15-12-2025 Hour: 07:05 Beirut Timing

