Iran: ‘Israel’s’ Backers Complicit in Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has strongly condemned the continuation of the “Israeli” genocide in Gaza through the entity’s incessant bombardments and the blockade of humanitarian aid entry into the war-torn territory, saying “Israel's” backers are complicit in the genocide.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday the international community, topped by the United Nations, is responsible for taking immediate and effective measures to stop “Israel’s” crimes and hold the perpetrators to account.

He categorically condemned “Israel’s” blatant violations of international humanitarian law, and the entity’s war crimes, and crimes against humanity, stressing the need to end its impunity.

Baghaei said the US and other countries providing “Israel” with arms and political support are complicit in the “Israeli” crimes in the occupied Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria.

He added that despite its ceasefire agreements with Gaza and Lebanon, “Israel” continues to commit savage crimes against both nations due to Washington’s unbridled support and the inaction of the ceasefire guarantors.

“Despite the declaration of an alleged ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, the Zionist entity, with the full support of the US and the indifference of the guarantors of the ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza, continues to commit brutal crimes in occupied Palestine and Lebanon,” Baghaei said.

He called for serious measures to confront “Israel’s” threats to regional and international peace and security.

Despite the ceasefire, “Israeli” attacks have persisted, resulting in at least 390 Palestinian deaths since October 10.

Large areas of Gaza remain inaccessible due to the continued presence of “Israeli” occupation forces.

Baghaei’s statement came after “Israel's” weekend assassination strike that killed Raed Saad, a high-ranking Hamas military commander.

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan underlined that the movement reserves the right to respond to the Zionist occupation’s violations of the ceasefire agreement, notably the assassination of commander Raed Saad.

