Palestinian Child Martyred Amid ’Israeli’ Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] claimed the life of a Palestinian teenager Monday evening during a raid on the town of Tuqu’, southeast of Beit Lahm, in the occupied West Bank.

Tayseer Abu Mafrah, head of the Tuqu’ municipal council, identified the slain teenager as 17-year-old Ammar Yasser Sabah, explaining that he was shot in the chest after IOF raided the town, positioned themselves in its center, and opened fire with live bullets in an indiscriminate manner.

Medical teams rushed him to the town’s clinic to provide first aid, describing his condition as critical, before he was pronounced dead.

Confrontations broke out between residents and the IOF, during which live fire and tear gas were used, causing several suffocation injuries, while the teenager’s body was later transferred to Beit Jala Governmental Hospital.

Furthermore, IOF raided the town of Saeer, east of al-Khalil. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that IOF gunfire wounded a young man near the separating wall in Ramallah, north of al-Quds.

In a separate incident on Monday evening, "Israeli" settlers set fire to olive trees in Burqa village, east of Ramallah, with local sources reporting that the attackers targeted the al-Hadab area in western Burqa, igniting several trees in the process.

Despite the rain, the trees ignited, suggesting that highly flammable materials were used and that the flames could have threatened nearby homes.

According to the Wall and Colonization Resistance Commission, IOF and settlers carried out a total of 2,144 attacks against Palestinian civilians and their properties in November 2025. Of these, 1,523 were committed by IOF and 621 by settlers. The attacks were concentrated across several governorates: 360 in Ramallah and al-Bireh, 348 in al-Khalil, 342 in Beit Lahem, and 334 in Nablus.

The Palestinian Information Center reported that IOF launched an extensive campaign of raids and detentions earlier on Monday across several areas in the West Bank, resulting in the detention of dozens of Palestinians and widespread destruction of property.

In the town of Jaba', south of Jenin, IOF stormed a home and detained several young men, while additional detentions took place in the village of Kafr Malik, northeast of Ramallah, where Abdul Rahman Ishaq Hamayel was taken into custody.

In the town of Kafr Thulth, southeast of Qalqilya, Abdul Rahman Hossam Hamadallah Odeh was detained just two weeks after the detention of his brother Harith.

In the village of Fasayil, north of Areeha, IOF detained former detainee Omar Nawawra following a raid on his home, and in the Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied al-Quds, troops fired illumination flares during their incursion.

In Nablus, IOF raided the town of Madama, south of the city, detaining young men Mohammed Hatem Nassar and Mohammed Dhafer Qatt.

While south of Nablus, the IOF stormed the town of Awarta to allow settlers to perform Talmudic rituals at local shrines, searching civilian homes as buses carrying settlers, accompanied by military vehicles, entered the town.