Trump: Kiev Already Lost Territory
folder_openUnited States access_time 17 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies 

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said Monday that talks with the United States on resolving the territorial aspects of the ongoing conflict with Russia have not yet yielded progress.

“There has been sufficient dialogue regarding territories. I believe we currently have different positions,” Zelensky said during a press conference following high-level talks in Berlin.

US and Ukrainian officials made “real progress” during the second round of peace talks in Berlin aimed at ending Russia’s war, Ukraine's top peace negotiator reported on Monday.

Zelensky on Monday described two days of talks with US envoys in Berlin aimed at ending the war with Russia as “not easy” but “productive”. Speaking at a German-Ukrainian Business Forum, Zelensky said the discussions covered many details and allowed for an open exchange on difficult issues, including security guarantees and territorial questions.

Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, described the negotiations as “constructive and productive” in a post on X.

According to Politico, Ukraine rejected a recent US proposal to designate a demilitarized “free economic zone” in the contested Donbas region, part of Washington’s latest efforts to push forward its peace framework.

Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a revised peace initiative. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow to discuss the plan. The Kremlin said Washington had broken down the original 27-point settlement plan into four parts, which were being reviewed separately.

