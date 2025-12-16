- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Gaza Remaining Buildings at Risk of Collapse
By Staff, Agencies
local officials in Gaza warned that the war-damaged buildings in Gaza are at risk of collapse due to severe winter weather, threatening to claim more lives and complicating ongoing recovery efforts.
Heavy rain and strong winds have caused already weakened structures to give way, killing a dozen people since Friday, health authorities reportedly said. Nearly two years of “Israeli” aggression on Gaza have left large areas of the enclave in ruins.
On Monday, rescuers retrieved the bodies of at least 12 people from two buildings which collapsed last week. Families had reportedly taken shelter there due to overcrowded shelters and flooding that had washed away tents.
Displaced persons continue to take refuge in unsafe structures despite the risks involved. A recent UN report stated that around 70% of structures in Gaza have been destroyed as a result of the “Israeli” aggression.
Palestinian Civil Defense teams said recovery operations are being hampered by unstable debris, harsh weather conditions, and shortages of equipment and fuel. Officials estimate thousands of bodies remain buried under destroyed buildings.
Gaza officials have called on international organizations to urgently provide sturdier temporary housing, including mobile homes and caravans. The UN has also warned that the humanitarian situation is worsening as winter conditions set in.
“With heavy rain and cold brought in by Storm Byron [late last week], people in the Gaza Strip are freezing to death,” UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini posted on X.
Hamas warned on Sunday that “Israel’s” continuing strikes are jeopardizing the US-brokered ceasefire in place since October 10.
Comments
- Related News