“Shin Bet”: Captive Deals Heighten Threat To ‘Israelis’

By Staff, Agencies

The head of “Israel’s” “Shin Bet”, Maj. Gen. [res.] David Zini, warned ministers at last Thursday’s Cabinet meeting that the threat to "Israelis" from captive situations has increased, saying it “has risen and will continue to rise due to the price paid for the release of captives.

Zini’s comments were not presented as an opinion on the captive deals conducted with The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas during the war or on whether it was right to pay the price of releasing detainees in return. Rather, they were made in the context of a confidential professional discussion in the cabinet on required security measures in the field of flights and aviation.

Senior political sources told Ynet that Zini has repeatedly noted in closed discussions that the taking of "Israeli" captives encourages further incidents, and that the risk to "Israelis" both inside "Israel" and abroad has grown.

The “Shin Bet” did not deny the report but declined to address the remarks directly, saying in response: “We do not comment on statements made in closed discussions.”

The cabinet meeting, which ministers said functioned more like a full government session than a routine cabinet meeting, addressed numerous issues but skipped security briefings on combat fronts; the military chief was absent, and the deputy attended in his place.

The cabinet also held an extended discussion on a bill to impose the death penalty on individuals accused of attacks, which is currently being prepared in the Knesset ahead of second and third readings.

The discussion grew heated when Minister Yariv Levin complained that the issue wasn’t consulted with him despite being under his responsibility, and criticized the lack of coordination on “legislation” linked to the Oct. 7 events.

So-called “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir clashed with Levin over police-related legislation, leading to shouting. Netanyahu intervened, telling Ben-Gvir to run for prime minister if he wanted control, and called for a cease-fire as tempers flared.

The “Israeli” cabinet also approved establishing and legalizing 19 communities across West Bank, including rebuilding "Ganim" and "Kadim" evacuated 20 years ago. Proposed by War Minister Katz and Finance Minister Smotrich, the plan was unanimously approved, covering both long-standing and new settlements.

The proposal was coordinated with the United States, which asked that it be kept quiet for several days. Despite the request, it leaked to the media earlier.