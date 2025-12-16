- Home
Larijani Meets Russian Deputy PM in Tehran
By Staff, Agencies
Iran's top security official, Ali Larijani, met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev in Tehran as part of ongoing high-level coordination between Iran and Russia aimed at advancing bilateral cooperation.
The meeting took place on Monday night at the Secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, where the two sides held discussions on key bilateral issues.
The talks were held in line with understandings reached at the highest level between the presidents of Iran and Russia and were focused on removing existing obstacles and moving bilateral cooperation into an operational phase.
During the discussions, both sides reviewed the North-South Transport Corridor, identifying it as a determining factor in the region’s geopolitical architecture.
Larijani emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran has made a firm decision to operationalize the corridor, stating that all existing executive and institutional obstacles would be resolved within a short timeframe.
He added that the necessary agreements would be finalized to ensure the legal and executive consolidation of the project.
Referring to a commitment made by the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Larijani noted that, through the president’s continued follow-up, all land located along the corridor’s route will be acquired by the government by the end of the year, allowing the project to proceed without interruption and with full coordination.
Savelyev, for his part, welcomed Iran’s decisive approach and announced Moscow’s readiness to accelerate the project and initiate its operational processes.
