“Israel’s” New Failure: ICC Rejects Bid to Block Gaza War Crimes Investigation
By Staff, Agencies
The appeals chamber of the International Criminal Court [ICC] has rejected one of “Israel’s” legal challenges seeking to block an investigation into its actions in the genocidal war against the Palestinian people in Gaza, dealing a blow to “Israel’s” efforts to derail the case.
In their decision issued on Monday, judges refused to overturn a lower court decision allowing the ICC prosecutor to investigate crimes in “Israel’s” aggression on Gaza.
The decision clears the way for the continuation of the court’s Palestine investigation, which led to the issuance of arrest warrants in November last year for “Israel’s” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former War Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The ruling comes as “Israel’s” assault on Gaza continues to exact a devastating toll.
Since a ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, at least 391 Palestinians have been martyred and 1,063 wounded, and 632 bodies recovered, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.
Since October 7, 2023, the ministry says, at least 70,663 Palestinians have been martyres and 171,139 injured.
