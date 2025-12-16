- Home
Biography of Raed Saad: A Life of Resistance and Martyrdom in Gaza
Infographic by Abir Qanso
Born under occupation in Al-Shati Refugee Camp, Raed Saad spent over 35 years resisting the "Israeli" occupation. Throughout this period, "Israel" pursued him through arrests, raids, and assassination attempts, identifying him as a key leader within the Al-Qassam Brigades.
