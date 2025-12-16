Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Salvini Says EU Sanctions on Russia Have Backfired

Salvini Says EU Sanctions on Russia Have Backfired
folder_openEurope... access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has said the European Union will not succeed in bringing Russia “to its knees,” arguing that sanctions imposed on Moscow have instead harmed Western economies.

Speaking in an interview with Italy’s Rete 4 broadcaster on Monday, Salvini criticized EU policy since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, saying measures aimed at weakening Russia have worsened Europe’s economic crisis and sharply increased energy prices.

“They have put the Western economies and the light bulbs of the Italian families on their knees,” Salvini said, referring to rising household energy costs.

He dismissed claims that sanctions could cripple Russia, drawing historical comparisons.

Salvini said previous attempts to subdue Moscow had failed, citing the military campaigns of Adolf Hitler and Napoleon.

“If Hitler and Napoleon failed with their campaigns to bring Moscow to its knees, it will hardly be possible for Kaja Kallas, Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer and Friedrich Merz to do it,” he added.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova welcomed the remarks, calling the comparison “precise” and the conclusion “indisputable.”

He also warned against growing militarization in Western Europe based on what he described as exaggerated claims of a Russian threat.

He also argued that Europe’s primary security challenges lie to the south, particularly illegal immigration, rather than on its eastern borders.

italy backfire adolf hitler eu sanctions

Comments

  1. Related News
Salvini Says EU Sanctions on Russia Have Backfired

Salvini Says EU Sanctions on Russia Have Backfired

10 hours ago
UK Pumps £142M into Drone and Anti-Drone Programs

UK Pumps £142M into Drone and Anti-Drone Programs

13 hours ago
Trump Files $10B Lawsuit Against BBC

Trump Files $10B Lawsuit Against BBC

17 hours ago
EU Expands Russia Sanctions With New Listings

EU Expands Russia Sanctions With New Listings

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 16-12-2025 Hour: 06:48 Beirut Timing

whatshot