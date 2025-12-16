Please Wait...

US Issues Ultimatum to Ukraine Over Peace Deal: The Telegraph

US Issues Ultimatum to Ukraine Over Peace Deal: The Telegraph
9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The United States has reportedly given Ukraine a “take it or leave it” ultimatum, warning that proposed NATO-style security guarantees could be withdrawn if Kiev refuses Washington’s peace terms, according to The Telegraph.

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky met US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Berlin on Monday to discuss President Donald Trump’s peace proposal.

While details remain undisclosed, US officials described the security guarantees on offer as a “platinum standard,” modeled on NATO’s Article 5 collective defense clause. However, Zelensky was reportedly warned that the offer “will not be on the table forever.”

American officials said around 90% of the broader peace framework has already been agreed by Moscow and Kiev. Sticking points reportedly include territorial issues and a proposed “50-50” arrangement for the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

Washington is also said to be pressing Kiev to withdraw forces from Donbass, which joined Russia after a 2022 referendum, with US negotiators reportedly unwilling to compromise on this demand.

Trump stated that Ukraine has “already lost the territory” and said the guarantees are intended to prevent a renewed conflict, expressing his desire for a deal before year’s end.

Zelensky has hinted he could drop NATO ambitions in exchange for binding security guarantees, but continues to reject recognizing Russia’s borders.

Moscow has dismissed Kiev’s proposals as delaying tactics, insisting on a full Ukrainian withdrawal from territories it considers Russian.

Comments

