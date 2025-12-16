- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Turkey Excluded from US-Led Gaza Conference Amid ’Israel’ Objection
By Staff, Agencies
Turkey has reportedly been left out of a US-led military conference on post-war Gaza in Qatar, a move widely attributed to "Israel" opposition, despite Ankara’s declared readiness to participate and its strong ties with Washington and Doha, according to "Haaretz."
The Doha conference aims to discuss a proposed “international stabilization force” for the Gaza Strip. Sources told the "Israeli" daily that "Israel" vetoed Turkey’s participation, even though Ankara had signed the Sharm Declaration and is considered a potential contributor to post-war arrangements.
Western and Arab diplomats confirmed that Turkey’s exclusion was deliberate. Doha and Ankara are reportedly pressing Washington to reverse the decision, which comes amid broader regional diplomacy.
"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently met US Ambassador to Turkey and Syria envoy Tom Barrack, while Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held phone talks with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani about the US Gaza plan.
The Doha meeting is described as a general-level, interim conference with no binding decisions expected.
Italy is currently the only country to have formally committed troops to the stabilization force. Other invitees include Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, the UAE, Kosovo, and dozens of nations across Europe, Asia, and the Pacific.
US officials are also advancing plans for Gaza’s governance, including a technocratic Palestinian administration and deployment of the stabilization force, in parallel with ongoing consultations in the region.
Comments
- Related News