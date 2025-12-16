Please Wait...

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Faces Backlash Over Remarks on Hezbollah and Iran

Lebanon
By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji faced online backlash after blaming Hezbollah and Iran for instability, with users emphasizing Hezbollah was formed to resist the “Israeli” occupation.

Rajji accused Hezbollah of “bringing occupation onto Lebanese territory” through its weapons and said the group’s arms “must be handed over to the Lebanese State.” He also criticized Iran’s role as “extremely negative.”

Social media users countered that “Israel” repeatedly invaded Lebanon long before Hezbollah’s formation, making the group a response, not a cause. Activist Raed Jamal said Hezbollah’s “weapons were a direct result of the occupation.”

Journalist Hala Jaber wrote, “Hezbollah’s official declaration was 1985. 'Israel' was invading Lebanon long before it existed. Occupation came FIRST. Resistance was the RESPONSE.” Others stressed Hezbollah stopped Daesh, al-Nusra, and “Israeli” attacks while the state remained largely absent.

Courtney Bonneau said “Israel brought occupation to Lebanon — not just occupation, but daily terrorism and death,” while Trita Parsi warned Lebanon faces further “Israeli” bombings. Rajji claimed Hezbollah “will not hand over its weapons without an Iranian decision,” downplaying “Israeli” violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

With almost daily “Israeli” airstrikes, Hezbollah remains the only credible military force capable of defending Lebanon and deterring further incursions.

Hezbollah Secretary-General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem warned the movement would never disarm, saying, “Lebanon will cease to exist with surrender.” Iran reaffirmed its support, pledging to back Lebanon and its resistance at all levels.

