First European Flight in 35 Years Lands in Baghdad

By Staff, Agencies

Iraq's Ministry of Transportation announced that the first European flight in 35 years has landed at Baghdad International Airport, marking a milestone in restoring international air connectivity.

The flight, operated by Greece's Aegean Airlines, arrived from Athens, becoming the first European carrier to resume service to Baghdad since flights were suspended in the late 1980s and early 1990s amid wars, sanctions, and security instability.

The ministry said the flight reflects efforts led by Transportation Minister Razzaq Muhaibis al-Saadawi to rehabilitate Iraqi airports and meet international aviation standards.

The Baghdad–Athens–Baghdad route will operate bi-weekly, with potential increases depending on demand. European airlines withdrew during the Iran–Iraq War and remained absent through the Gulf War, sanctions, and post-2003 conflicts.

Officials emphasized that Aegean Airlines would not have launched the route without meeting strict operational and security requirements.

The ministry also noted ongoing efforts to lift the EU ban on Iraqi Airways, with the national carrier completing more than 80% of corrective measures under the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) program.

Oman Air is set to begin flights linking Baghdad with European destinations, expanding travel options for Iraqi passengers.

Restoring direct air links is expected to boost tourism, business travel, and economic exchange, while reinforcing Iraq’s position as a reliable regional and international air transport hub.

The ministry concluded that the European flight’s arrival marks a key step in modernizing civil aviation and reintegrating Iraq into the global aviation network.