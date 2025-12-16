Lavrov: Western Europe Driving Global Instability

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Western Europe has become the main source of global instability and is reviving militarism under the pretext of the Ukraine conflict.

In an interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting corporation published on Monday, Lavrov said elites in Brussels have seized power and are “trying to subjugate national governments,” forcing them to “ignore the interests of their peoples.”

According to the foreign minister, EU bureaucrats exercise power through “compromises between legitimately elected national governments,” while themselves remaining “totally unelected.”

This undermines democracy and forces countries to submit to what Lavrov described as the authority of “collective Brussels.”

Western Europe has consistently been the source of global crises, Lavrov stated, claiming that “throughout history, Europe has repeatedly been a source of all evil and spawn of deepest crises.”

The minister cited slavery, the Crusades, colonialism, and the two world wars, which he said were launched “due to delusive ambitions entertained by European leaders.”

According to Lavrov, Western Europe is again attempting to “dictate to everyone its terms and wishes” internationally, particularly through the Ukraine conflict, which is being used “to assert itself” and “to scheme against the United States and all those who seek a just settlement.”

By supporting Kiev, Western Europe is waging a proxy war against Russia, Lavrov said, adding that this effort relies on “European money, instructors, and all Western intelligence and reconnaissance data.”

Russian officials have repeatedly accused Kiev’s Western backers of obstructing peace efforts.

Presidential aide Yury Ushakov has said EU leaders are complicating Russia-US efforts to reach a settlement by making unacceptable demands, while senior Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev has warned that some of their interventions have amounted to “peace sabotage.”