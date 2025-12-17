IOF Reserve General Warns: ‘Israel’ Living Through Multiple, Unprecedented Crises

By staff,

Reserve General in the Zionist occupation army, Yitzhak Brik, has warned that as the current year comes to an end, the Zionist entity is mired in multiple crises and unprecedented complications affecting all spheres—political, security, economic, and even social—underscoring the depth of the structural failure gripping the occupation.

In an article published in the Hebrew daily “Maariv”, Brik stated that this reality indicates “an urgent need to formulate a comprehensive ‘national’ strategy to preserve the survival and prosperity of ‘Israel’.”

Brik added that “the abundance of threats and the multiplicity of fronts place a heavy burden on the security apparatuses, due to their forced engagement with challenges facing Gaza, the northern region, fears of escalation in the West Bank, and the possibility of confrontation with Iran and its allies.”

He further pointed to the “decline in ‘Israel’s’ international standing and the continuation of boycott campaigns,” noting that this raises serious questions about its ability to operate on the international stage and creates obstacles to maintaining vital strategic relationships.

The reserve general also warned that “the erosion of public trust in state institutions and decision-makers leads to the collapse of ‘national’ resilience,” especially as opinion polls show that the majority of the public believes political decisions are driven not by professional considerations, but by political interests.

Brik stressed that “the cost of war is extremely high,” necessitating an increase in the war budget by tens of billions of shekels, which in turn has inflated the deficit and poses a long-term threat to the economic sector. This comes amid discussions of slowing growth rates and fears of declining foreign investment in the high-tech sector, the main engine of the occupation’s economy.

He added that “these indicators, alongside rising prices and the high cost of living weighing heavily on settlers, confirm the need to formulate a plan to address the economic crisis and reduce unnecessary expenditures.”

Addressing internal divisions, Brik said, “Despite talk of social resilience and cohesion, political, social, and religious divisions in ‘Israel’ remain deep and threaten ‘national’ unity.” He noted that the “Israeli” entity is in urgent need of recovery from the post-war shock, which requires intensified efforts to support the families of those injured and affected by the war.

Brik concluded by emphasizing that “the survival of ‘Israel’ is contingent upon its ability to move from a vision of monopolizing opinion and decision-making to a pluralistic and comprehensive vision that operates on principled foundations, redefines priorities, and places social resilience and social unity at the top of its agenda,” an implicit acknowledgment of the deep crisis shaking the occupation entity from within.