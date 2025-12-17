“Israel” Bars Canadian MPs from Visiting to Occupied WB

The “Israeli” entity blocked on Tuesday a Canadian parliamentary delegation, including six sitting Members of Parliament, from entering the occupied West Bank, prompting diplomatic objections from Ottawa and renewed criticism over "Israel’s" restrictions on international scrutiny of its policies in Palestinian territory.

The delegation, organized by The Canadian-Muslim Vote, was attempting to enter the West Bank via the Allenby Bridge crossing from Jordan to meet displaced Palestinians and civil society representatives. Group members said they had received electronic travel authorizations in advance, only to have them revoked upon arrival.

British Columbia New Democratic Party MP Jenny Kwan said the permits were withdrawn “on the day of our arrival,” forcing the entire delegation to turn back to Jordan.

The “Israeli” occupation justified the move by claiming the delegation had links to Islamic Relief Worldwide, a humanitarian organization that “Israel” designates as a “terrorist” entity.

In a statement, the “Israeli” Embassy in Canada said “Israel” will “not allow the entry of organizations and individuals who are associated with designated ‘terror’ entities.”

The embassy further alleged that the Canadian-Muslim Vote receives most of its funding from Islamic Relief Canada, which it described as a subsidiary of Islamic Relief Worldwide.

Islamic Relief has repeatedly denied “Israel’s” long-standing accusations and continues to operate legally in Canada and many other countries.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand responded publicly, saying Canada has expressed its “objections regarding the mistreatment of these Canadians.”

Ontario Liberal MP Iqra Khalid, who was part of the roughly 30-member delegation, said “Israeli” border officials used force against her during the incident, adding that she was shoved several times after attempting to check on another delegate who had been pulled aside for additional questioning.

Khalid added that border officials were fully aware of her status as a lawmaker, noting that they had confiscated her special parliamentary passport, which differs from standard Canadian travel documents.

According to delegation members, some were asked to sign documents acknowledging they were being denied entry on security grounds, a characterization they rejected. Advocacy groups later said delegates were informally labeled "public safety threats" without being provided specific allegations or evidence.

In Ottawa, the National Council of Canadian Muslims said the “Israeli” decision to bar elected Canadian officials from the occupied West Bank raises serious concerns about transparency, accountability, and “Israel’s” efforts to shield its policies from independent observation.

The incident unfolded amid continued “Israeli” settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank. “Israeli” authorities recently approved plans for 764 new settling units in illegal settlements, a move widely criticized by human rights organizations as a violation of international law and a driver of Palestinian displacement.

