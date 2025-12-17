Araghchi: Europe’s Silence Fuels Zionist Crimes, Threatens Global Peace

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described as shameful Europe’s inaction in the face of the Zionist occupation’s violations of international law, warning that continued indifference to such atrocities endangers regional and global stability.

Araghchi made the remarks in Moscow on Tuesday during a meeting attended by a group of Russian experts and intellectuals.

In the gathering, the viewpoints of Iran on international developments, particularly issues related to international peace and security, were outlined.

Araghchi stated that the Iran-Russia strategic partnership not only secures the mutual national interests of the two countries, but also constitutes a decisive factor in safeguarding global peace and security.

He stressed the shared resolve of the officials of both countries to strengthen relations across all fields.

Referring to ongoing international trends, the Iranian foreign minister pointed to the growing dominance of bullying behavior and aggressive unilateralism in international relations. He emphasized the collective responsibility of peace-loving nations to uphold the rule of law and prevent the prevalence of a coercive, force-based order.

Araghchi also described the current situation in West Asia as chaotic and dangerous, attributing it solely to the Zionist occupation’s colonial expansionism backed and directed by the US.

The top Iranian diplomat described the stance of European parties toward blatant violations of international law, acts of genocide, and war crimes committed by "Israel" as shameful.

Referring to the continued impunity enjoyed by "Israel" for its heinous crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as its aggressions against Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and other countries in the region, Araghchi warned that persisting indifference to such lawlessness poses a major threat to peace and stability in the region and the world.

The foreign minister further elaborated on the developments related to Iran’s nuclear issue and the country’s responsible approach over the past two decades. He described the current situation as the result of repeated US breaches of commitments and the three European countries’ alignment with Washington’s illegal behavior, particularly the unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018 and the military aggression against Iran in June 2025.

He also underlined the Iranian nation’s determination to defend the country’s lawful rights and interests in accordance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Araghchi further stressed the necessity of continued cooperation and coordination among independent and like-minded countries, including Iran and Russia, within international forums --especially the United Nations, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization-- to prevent the normalization of law-breaking and violations of international law, safeguard the rule of law, and counter mounting pressure against multilateralism.