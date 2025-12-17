Iran Trials Dual Citizen for ‘Mossad’ Espionage In 12-Day War

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman for the Iranian judiciary said a dual national has been arrested and put on trial on charges of affiliation with "Israel's" "Mossad" and collaboration with the espionage agency during the 12-day "Israeli"-US aggression against the Islamic Republic in June.

Asghar Jahangir told reporters on Tuesday that the case was examined in Alborz Province, west of the capital Tehran, and heard by the second branch of the Islamic Revolution Court in the city of Karaj. He noted that a verdict is expected to be issued in the near future.

“Based on reports and the defendant’s own confessions, he was recruited by the "Israeli" intelligence services in 2023,” Jahangir noted.

He said the individual, who obtained Swedish citizenship in 2020, later traveled to six European capitals where he received espionage training.

The unnamed defendant made several trips to the "Israeli"-occupied territories and entered Iran about a month before the blatant and unprovoked aggression against the country.

He was reportedly residing in a villa on the outskirts of Karaj at the time of his arrest by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Intelligence Organization.

Judicial and security officials said sophisticated electronic and intelligence-gathering devices were discovered at his place of residence and seized during the 12-day war.

The defendant has confessed to espionage at the behest of "Israel".

The case is reportedly being prosecuted under Article 6 of Iran’s law on countering hostile actions by the "Israeli" occupation against the country’s peace and security.