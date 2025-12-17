Jewish Nuclear Scientist Killed inside Brookline Home

By Staff, Agencies

American ABC News reported the killing of nuclear energy professor Nuno Loureiro at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in a shooting at his home near Boston, confirming that authorities are investigating the incident.

The channel stated that “local authorities are treating the case as a homicide, and the investigation is led by the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, Massachusetts State Police, Brooklyn Police, and the MIT Police.”

Nuno Loureiro was found Monday evening in his upscale home in the Brooklyn suburb near Boston.

He was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on Tuesday, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

For its part, the university administration confirmed that Loureiro, who was born in Portugal, was a faculty member in the departments of Nuclear Science and Engineering and Physics, as well as the director of the Plasma and Fusion Science Center at MIT.

The prosecutor’s office said no suspects had been taken into custody as of Tuesday afternoon, and that its investigation was ongoing.