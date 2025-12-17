Hebrew Media Claims Iran Keeps Up Cyber Attacks On ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

A Hebrew-language media outlet claims the "Israeli" occupation continues to face intense cyberattacks from Iran, even as fighting on physical fronts has subsided under a fragile ceasefire.

According to a report by the Hebrew-language news and analysis website "Shomrim" News, cyber operations targeting occupied Palestine have not stopped and are described as among the most severe and sophisticated the occupation has ever faced.

The outlet said that despite the ceasefire, cyberattacks have continued unabated, with "Israeli" authorities still unaware of the full scale and impact of some of the intrusions.

Separately, the report noted that the end of the war in Gaza and ceasefire agreements in Lebanon and on the Iran front may have silenced gunfire and explosions on the ground, but they did not halt ongoing cyber operations against "Israel" even for a moment.

Meanwhile, the media outlet claimed that cyber activity attributed to Iranian hackers has not only persisted but has recently expanded, based on multiple accounts.

It said these covert operations, carried out largely out of public view, have direct security consequences for "Israel".

In a related development, the outlet cited a recent Microsoft report monitoring cyber activity between July 2024 and June 2025, which it said placed "Israel" third globally in the number of cyberattacks, after Britain and the United States.

According to the same report, 3.5% of all cyberattacks worldwide targeted "Israel", and the end of active fighting did not reduce either their frequency or intensity.

As an example, the report claimed that in late October an Iranian cyber group calling itself “Cyber Storm” announced it had penetrated the systems of 17 "Israeli" security companies.

These included firms involved in developing military systems such as the Iron Dome and David’s Sling, according to the group’s claims.

The group said the hacking operation was carried out in retaliation for what it described as "Israeli" violations of ceasefire agreements.

It also published images from closed-circuit security cameras inside the targeted companies on its social media pages.

However, the exact extent of the breaches and the level of damage inflicted on the security companies remain unclear, the report said.

Despite this, the outlet added that hacking groups have uploaded evidence they say supports the credibility of their claims.

For example, the group claimed it had maintained access for nearly a year and a half to the systems of a private company cooperating with "Israel’s" ministry of war.

To support this claim, it released security camera images showing drones, diagrams of a military vehicle and employee data, according to the report.

Another example cited was the hacking of public address systems at bus stations in several cities around a month ago.

The report said cyberattacks have not been limited to servers and companies alone.

It added that the "Israeli" Cyber Directorate recently identified another cyber group known as “Charming Kitten,” which it said carried out complex cyber operations.

According to the directorate, the hackers contacted senior security and political officials and their families, spending days establishing personal connections before launching their main operations and stealing personal information.

The "Israeli" outlet also claimed that a third hacking group, known as the Hanzala Hack Team, is active against "Israel".

It said this group uses a different cyber strategy that is not primarily aimed at intelligence collection.

However, the group recently published details of "Israelis" it claims are linked to security bodies, according to the report.

Another group, calling itself the Punishment for Justice movement, was reported to have set up a website publishing the names of "Israeli" academics.

The site reportedly offers rewards for actions against them, ranging from posting leaflets outside their homes to more severe measures.

In conclusion, the "Israeli" media outlet said the growing number of attacks shows that cyberspace has become an inseparable part of the confrontation between "Israel" and Iran.