Why “Antisemitism” Never Dies

By Mohamad Hammoud

How Outrage Over the Actions of “Israel” Gets Misdirected at Jewish Communities

The mass shooting targeting Jewish civilians in Bondi shocked Australia and resonated worldwide. Yet for some, given “Israeli” actions in Gaza, it was tragically unsurprising. Australian officials told Reuters the attack was deliberately aimed at a Jewish gathering, forcing a national reckoning with the persistence of antisemitism—even in societies that pride themselves on tolerance and multiculturalism.

Political leaders quickly condemned the violence. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, reported by CNN, described the shooting as an assault on national values and an attack on people for who they are. Words like these are necessary and correct: killing civilians is indefensible, period.

Condemnation alone, however, does not explain why antisemitism resurfaces so predictably, often in the shadow of crises in the Middle East. To understand its endurance, one must look beyond abstract prejudice and examine how political anger is repeatedly redirected from governments to people, often exploiting long-standing stereotypes and historic narratives.

From State Actions to Identity

Anger toward Jews rarely reflects opposition to their faith or culture. It often emerges as outrage over the actions of the state of “Israel.” As images from Gaza and Lebanon circulate daily—showing destruction and civilian deaths, especially of children—political resentment intensifies across the Arab world, the Global South and Western capitals.

Human rights organizations cited by the Associated Press document the scale of civilian suffering in Gaza, while United Nations officials warn of humanitarian collapse. Such realities generate legitimate anger—but it becomes dangerous when that anger shifts from a government to an entire people.

The New York Times reports that Jewish communities across Europe, North America and Australia face rising threats after major escalations involving “Israel.” In almost every case, victims have no connection to military decisions, foreign policy, or regional warfare. Social media amplifies fear, as misinformation and conspiracy theories spread quickly, deepening anxieties and tensions.

The Old Logic Behind a Persistent Hatred

This pattern is far from new. Historically, Jews were rarely persecuted solely for their religion. As historians told the BBC in the 2019 series Anti-Semitism: A History, Jews were often accused of wielding undue influence over governments, finance, or national decision-making.

These accusations reached their most catastrophic expression in Nazi Germany. In his January 1939 Reichstag speech, Adolf Hitler declared “the Jew” the “ringleader of international capitalism and Bolshevism,” branding all Jews as political enemies undermining the state. Although historians cited by institutions such as the US Holocaust Memorial Museum emphasize that these claims were fictional, some writers—most prominently David Irving in his 1977 book Hitler’s War—continue to assert that such accusations were the real reason Hitler targeted Jews.

Why the Narrative Keeps Returning

The same logic reappears today. In the United States, lobbying groups advocating for “Israel,” including AIPAC, openly work to influence US foreign policy on its behalf—a fact long tracked by Politico and The Washington Post. Lobbying itself is legal and commonplace in American politics, from defense contractors to pharmaceutical companies. Yet, some critics cite AIPAC’s role in promoting the 2003 Iraq invasion and recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, supporting “Israel” leads some critics to echo David Irving’s claim that Hitler targeted Jews for “meddling” in state affairs, not because of their religion or authenticity.

Western hypocrisy compounds the problem: as Reuters has documented, governments that champion human rights continue to provide military and diplomatic support to “Israel” even amid war-crimes allegations. That double standard fuels resentment, particularly among populations who see Western values applied selectively.

Drawing the Line

It is possible, and necessary, to hold “Israel” accountable for its actions without targeting Jews as a people. It is possible to oppose occupation, war, and civilian killing without replicating the logic of collective punishment, as the “Israeli” state has done in Gaza and Lebanon. The Bondi attack crossed that line completely.

Antisemitism never dies because of “Israel’s” actions. It thrives when societies fail to distinguish between power and identity, between states and citizens, between anger and justice.

If Bondi teaches anything, it is this: political rage does not excuse the killing of innocents. Not in Gaza. Not in Lebanon. And not on a beach in Sydney. Understanding history, challenging misinformation and separating policy critique from collective blame are essential steps in breaking this cycle.