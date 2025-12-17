- Home
UNICEF Warns: Gaza’s Newborns Trapped in a Spiral of Malnutrition
4 hours ago
Infographic by Abir Qanso
UNICEF reports a severe nutrition crisis in Gaza, where widespread malnutrition among pregnant and breastfeeding women is leading to a sharp rise in low birth weight, critically underweight newborns, and infant deaths.
Hospitals are seeing babies born weighing less than one kilogram, while low-weight infants face dramatically higher risks of dying, especially in their first days of life.
