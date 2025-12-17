Please Wait...

UNICEF Warns: Gaza’s Newborns Trapped in a Spiral of Malnutrition

Infographic by Abir Qanso

UNICEF reports a severe nutrition crisis in Gaza, where widespread malnutrition among pregnant and breastfeeding women is leading to a sharp rise in low birth weight, critically underweight newborns, and infant deaths.

Hospitals are seeing babies born weighing less than one kilogram, while low-weight infants face dramatically higher risks of dying, especially in their first days of life.

