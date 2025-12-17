Russia and Iran Announce Plan to Form International Group Against Unilateral Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced plans on Wednesday to establish an international group to counter unilateral sanctions, following talks in Moscow that highlighted expanding Russia–Iran strategic cooperation.

Speaking at a joint press conference, the two ministers described unilateral sanctions as illegal and stressed the need for a multilateral mechanism to confront sanctions pressure.

Lavrov said Moscow and Tehran had reached a common understanding on launching such an initiative, while continuing cooperation on major projects, including Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant.

He added that Russia is closely following developments in Iran’s nuclear talks with Western states and is ready to assist with mediation if requested by Tehran.

Lavrov also criticized US actions abroad, citing what he described as attacks on civilian vessels and threats of military force, while questioning the lack of comparable criticism from the European Union.

Araghchi underscored the strategic importance of the International North–South Transport Corridor linking Iran and Russia and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to international nuclear agreements, while insisting on its legitimate rights.

He criticized Washington’s doctrine of “peace through force,” warning that it undermines global security, and said Iran remains open to negotiations based on mutual respect and equality.

The talks took place amid deepening coordination under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, which entered implementation in October 2025.

The ministers also signed a 2026–2028 consultation program to formalize cooperation on sanctions, regional crises, and multilateral diplomacy.