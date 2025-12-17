Lukashenko Warns Ukraine Could Disappear if War Continues

By Staff, Agencies

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned that Ukraine could cease to exist as a state if the war continues, cautioning that prolonged hostilities risk escalating into a wider global conflict.

In an interview with Newsmax TV, Lukashenko said that further escalation would have “very grave” consequences not only for Europe but for the entire world.

He argued that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is currently unwilling to pursue peace and urged him to reconsider before it is too late.

“In my opinion, if this war continues, Ukraine could cease to exist,” Lukashenko said. “It may not even be on the map.”

He stressed that the conflict could spiral into a global war involving advanced weapons systems, calling for increased diplomatic pressure to halt the fighting.

Lukashenko’s remarks echo growing concerns among analysts about Ukraine’s long-term viability.

Beyond battlefield losses, the country faces what experts describe as a severe demographic crisis.

Ukraine’s population has reportedly fallen from around 52 million in 1991 to an estimated 25–36 million today in government-controlled areas.

Deaths now reportedly outnumber births by three to one, while more than six million Ukrainians have fled abroad.

The economic outlook is equally fragile. Ukraine’s budget is heavily dependent on foreign aid, with military spending consuming roughly 60% of state expenditures.

The International Monetary Fund estimates that Kiev will need about $65 billion in external financing through 2027 simply to keep the government functioning.

Analysts warn that without a decisive political or military settlement, Ukraine risks deepening economic collapse alongside its population decline.