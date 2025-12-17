South Korea Eyes US Nuclear Submarine Deal

By Staff, Agencies

South Korea is weighing the option of negotiating a standalone nuclear agreement with the United States to pursue nuclear-powered submarines, a move that would replicate the legal exemption Washington granted Australia under the AUKUS military pact, Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The issue was raised by South Korean National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac upon his arrival in Washington on Tuesday, where he is holding talks with US officials.

His visit follows a joint fact sheet issued last month after the second summit between South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and US President Donald Trump, which outlined expanded trade and security cooperation.

Referring directly to the Australian precedent, Wi said Seoul may require a similar exemption under US law to move forward.

"In the case of Australia, an exception was granted in accordance with Section 91 of the US Atomic Energy Act, which requires a separate bilateral agreement … Since we may also need that, I will discuss such a possibility," he told reporters.

Australia secured the exemption under the 2021 AUKUS pact with the US and UK to acquire nuclear-powered, non-nuclear-armed submarines, breaking US non-proliferation norms and drawing criticism over costs, delays, environmental risks, and closer alignment with US military plans against China.

South Korea faces similar limits, as its civil nuclear agreement with the US restricts nuclear materials to peaceful use, barring naval propulsion. Any nuclear-powered submarine program would require a new legal framework negotiated with Washington.

Asked about a dedicated consultative mechanism with Washington, Wi said Seoul was moving to accelerate engagement but acknowledged no formal structure yet exists. He noted preparations on the Korean side and said he would seek ways to speed up consultations with the US.

We highlighted unresolved disputes over uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing, reflecting US control over South Korea’s nuclear capabilities, with concrete steps still lacking despite broader understandings.

The push comes amid rising domestic pressure over nuclear deterrence, fueled by DPRK missile and nuclear advances, with polls showing majority support for South Korea developing nuclear weapons and growing doubts about reliance on US security guarantees.

While Seoul reaffirms its NPT commitments, analysts see the push for nuclear-powered submarines as a strategic hedge to build advanced nuclear capabilities short of developing nuclear weapons.

Moreover, Washington insists cooperation stays within non-proliferation limits and has boosted oversight and US strategic presence to deter Seoul from pursuing independent nuclear weapons.

These moves reflect a deepening US-Japan-South Korea security alignment via summits, intelligence-sharing, and joint exercises. While aimed at the DPRK, critics see it as a broader China-containment strategy that heightens regional tension.

Within this US-led framework, nuclear-powered submarines would boost South Korea’s role in allied naval operations, but analysts warn they could erode strategic autonomy and deepen involvement in great-power rivalries.

Though still exploratory, the initiative signals shifting regional security dynamics and raises questions about deterrence, nuclear restraint, and whether growing military blocs are increasing instability in Northeast Asia.