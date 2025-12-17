Imam Khamenei Praises Country’s Achievements Amid Challenges

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei praised the country's progress and strengths achieved by the nation and the younger generation despite all the problems and difficulties.

Imam Khamenei made the comments in a meeting with officials of the Congress of the Alborz Province's 5580 Martyrs on Tuesday.

The Leader recalled the sacrifices Iranian youth made during the Sacred Defense against Ba'athist regime of Saddam between 1980-88, hailing today's youth in Iran for being pious and preserving the Islamic values.

Imam Khamenei stressed the need for transferring the experiences of the youth during the Sacred Defense to the young generation of the country today, highlighting the need for cultural and artistic work to pass those experiences and values to the country's young generation who were born during the early years of the revolution.

"Despite all the hardships, difficulties, and problems, there are many strengths and many preparations for moving in line with Islam and the revolution in the country that must be boosted," he added.