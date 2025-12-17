Moldova Moves to Nationalize Lukoil-Owned Airport Fuel Infrastructure After Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

Moldovan authorities have moved to nationalize key infrastructure owned by the local subsidiary of Russian oil giant Lukoil, following the company’s recent designation under Western sanctions.

Moscow has accused Chisinau of pursuing hostile policies and undermining the rule of law at the behest of the European Union, which Moldova is seeking to join. As an EU candidate state, Moldova is required to align its foreign policy with the bloc, including participation in sanctions against Russian companies.

EU leaders are also proposing to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine, a plan Russia has condemned as outright theft.

On Monday, Moldova’s state investment regulator rejected Lukoil Moldova’s application to continue operating the aviation fuel terminal at Chisinau Eugen Doga International Airport.

Authorities ordered the reversal of the terminal’s 2005 privatization within 20 days, citing the company’s corporate structure and its exposure to international sanctions.

Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu said returning the facility to state ownership was necessary to ensure the safe operation of aircraft fueling and to protect national security and critical infrastructure.

Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Bolea said the government expects Lukoil Moldova to challenge the decision in court and warned that an investigation into the terminal’s privatization could follow, alleging the company failed to meet investment obligations.

“It must be established how it came to be that all the airport’s development possibilities depend on a single company,” he said.

For years, Lukoil’s Moldovan subsidiary was a dominant player in the country’s energy sector and the sole supplier of aviation kerosene.

Washington imposed sanctions on Lukoil in October, with the EU and UK following suit, disrupting energy supplies in several countries despite some exemptions.